Ignite Planners LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 0.7% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,102 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.95. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.