Ignite Planners LLC Sells 987 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $181,377,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.69. 1,521,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

