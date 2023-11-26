Ignite Planners LLC Takes Position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIX. UBS Group AG increased its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SEIX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. 6,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,867. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $24.62.

About Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

