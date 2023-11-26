Ignite Planners LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 0.7% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.49. 192,102 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.95.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

