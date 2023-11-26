Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Select Medical by 4.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Select Medical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,895,000 after purchasing an additional 31,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter worth about $567,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,341,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,039,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,803,895.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Price Performance

NYSE SEM opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

