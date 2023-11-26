Inceptionr LLC Has $309,000 Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Inceptionr LLC lowered its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,842 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,418,000 after buying an additional 177,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in SLM by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,576 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in SLM by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SLM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,720,000 after purchasing an additional 117,381 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM opened at $14.38 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SLM from $19.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLM

About SLM

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.