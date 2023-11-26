Inceptionr LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Inceptionr LLC lessened its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.1 %

MSGS stock opened at $171.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.95. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.21 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $153.68 and a twelve month high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.77 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

