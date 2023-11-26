Inceptionr LLC Increases Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,810,208.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $68.03 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

