Inceptionr LLC Invests $254,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.2 %

DGX stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.50. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.