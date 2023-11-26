Inceptionr LLC Invests $274,000 in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $89.52 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. Integer had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

