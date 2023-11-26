Inceptionr LLC Invests $321,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $153.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

