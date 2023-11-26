Inceptionr LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $88,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 88.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $26.76.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.