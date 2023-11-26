Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:THG opened at $121.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $148.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -136.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

