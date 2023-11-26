Inceptionr LLC Purchases 6,996 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,535 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,880,000 after purchasing an additional 140,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.