Inceptionr LLC Reduces Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,945 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

