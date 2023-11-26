Inceptionr LLC Sells 5,582 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,462,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aflac by 71.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.85. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

