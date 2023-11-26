Inceptionr LLC Takes $283,000 Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,248,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,392,000 after purchasing an additional 34,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.66.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

