Inceptionr LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 67,557 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,993,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $332,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,993,886.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $1,395,176 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

