Inceptionr LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of COOP stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.54. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $60.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.25.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,346,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,452,917.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $1,346,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,452,917.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,171,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,800 shares of company stock worth $4,028,804. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

