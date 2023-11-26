Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 6.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $215,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in LGI Homes by 213.9% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 117,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 79,974 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in LGI Homes by 80.1% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 80.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGIH stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 9.31. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

