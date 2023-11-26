Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR opened at $41.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.97%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

