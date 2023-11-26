Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $255.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

