Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 987 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TopBuild by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in TopBuild by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BLD. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $296.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.13 and its 200 day moving average is $256.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $145.23 and a fifty-two week high of $307.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.