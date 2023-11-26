Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,704 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Intel by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,037,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,688,248. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.34 billion, a PE ratio of -109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

