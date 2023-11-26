International Game Technology PLC (IGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 13th

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

International Game Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of IGT opened at $27.17 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 2.00.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

