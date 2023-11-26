Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Holdings Reduced by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 226,074 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $45,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,181,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,984,000 after acquiring an additional 182,612 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $59.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

