iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,623 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 258,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 34,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,633. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

