iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.29 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.