iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Purchased by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 119,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,816. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $57.92.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

