iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Stock Holdings Raised by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 199,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 27,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,438. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

