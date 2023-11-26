iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,515,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,806,000 after acquiring an additional 486,189 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after acquiring an additional 728,977 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,601,000 after acquiring an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,190,000 after buying an additional 267,165 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,485. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.72 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

