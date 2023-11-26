iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.63. 223,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

