iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 291,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.63. The company had a trading volume of 223,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,485. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.72 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $96.42.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

