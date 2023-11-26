iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

AGG traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,949. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

