iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Holdings Raised by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,731 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

