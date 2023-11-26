iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74,336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622,708 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190,712 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

