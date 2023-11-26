iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,996 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 301,721.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,971,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,591,757,000 after purchasing an additional 364,850,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after buying an additional 4,089,978 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after buying an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,730,000 after buying an additional 5,401,198 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $53.27 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

