iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,880,000 after acquiring an additional 141,337 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $287,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.17. 1,489,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.20 and its 200-day moving average is $154.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

