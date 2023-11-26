iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $179.33. 13,846,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,588,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.89 and a 200-day moving average of $181.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

