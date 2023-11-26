iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $14,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.92. The stock had a trading volume of 55,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,828. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.32. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $216.20 and a twelve month high of $264.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

