iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Reduced by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $117.09 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $118.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day moving average of $107.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.