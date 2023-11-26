iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,256 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 225,505 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

