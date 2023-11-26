J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JBHT. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.64. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $209.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

