Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ JACK opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.54.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,614 shares of company stock worth $721,249. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 18.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 56,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth $1,776,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.