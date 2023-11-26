Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.56.
Jack in the Box Stock Performance
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jack in the Box Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 27.94%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,614 shares of company stock valued at $721,249. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
