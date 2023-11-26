Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.56.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $60.43 and a one year high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.54.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,614 shares of company stock valued at $721,249. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.