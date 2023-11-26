Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average is $127.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $926,374.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,394. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,398,470,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

