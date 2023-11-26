Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) PT Lowered to $151.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.60.

NYSE:J opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average is $127.22. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $885,311.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

