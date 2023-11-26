John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

