JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Clorox (NYSE:CLX) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $124.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.53.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $141.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 207.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.16 and a 200-day moving average of $147.47. Clorox has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Clorox by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Clorox by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

