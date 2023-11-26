JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,923,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,566 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,527,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,044,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,576,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,440,000 after buying an additional 579,250 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

